Santander Consumer USA Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.0% Downside

Santander Consumer USA Holdings found using ticker (SC) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 43 and 38 and has a mean target at 40.81. With the stocks previous close at 41.65 this indicates there is a potential downside of -2.0%. The day 50 moving average is 41.49 and the 200 day moving average is 37.57. The company has a market cap of $12,748m. Company Website: http://www.santanderconsumerusa.com

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc., a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit. The company also provides financial products and services related to recreational and marine vehicles; originates vehicle loans through RoadLoans.com, a web-based direct lending program; purchases vehicle retail installment contracts from other lenders; and services automobile, and recreational and marine vehicle portfolios for other lenders. In addition, it originates private-label loans and leases; and offers personal loans, as well as provides point-of-sale financing. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Santander Holdings USA