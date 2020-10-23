Sanofi – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.6% Upside

Sanofi found using ticker (SNY) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 69 and 53 with the average target price sitting at 61.13. With the stocks previous close at 49.88 this indicates there is a potential upside of 22.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 50.7 while the 200 day moving average is 50.22. The market capitalisation for the company is $123,883m. Company Website: http://www.sanofi.com

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura. In addition, it offers Libtayo for metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; Jevtana and Taxotere taxane for cancers; Eloxatin for colon cancer; Thymoglobulin, an immunosuppressive and immunomodulating agent; Mozobil for hematologic malignancies; and Zaltrap for metastatic colorectal cancer. Further, it provides Lantus, Toujeo, Apidra, and Insuman insulins; Amaryl sulfonylurea; Adlyxin/Lyxumia, a GLP-1 receptor agonist; Soliqua 100/33/Suliqua, an insulin glargine and lixisenatide combination to treat diabetes; Admelog/Insulin lispro insulin; Praluent, a cholesterol-lowering drug; and Multaq, an anti-arrhythmic drug for atrial fibrillation. Additionally, it offers Plavix for atherothrombotic conditions; Lovenox for the prophylaxis, venous thromboembolism, and acute coronary syndrome; Aprovel and CoAprovel anti-hypertensives; Renagel and Renvela for patients undergoing dialysis; Synvisc and Synvisc-One viscosupplements for osteoarthritis; Stilnox for insomnia; Allegra for seasonal allergic rhinitis and uncomplicated hives; and Depakine for epilepsy. It also provides generic products; and products for allergy, cough, cold, pain, nutrition, digestion, pediatrics, influenza, meningitis, travel, and endemic vaccines; and adult and adolescent boosters. Sanofi has collaborations with Verily Life Sciences LLC; Happify Health; GlaxoSmithKline Plc; and Kymera Therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Sanofi-Aventis and changed its name to Sanofi in May 2011. Sanofi was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

