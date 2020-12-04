Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Sanofi – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Sanofi found using ticker (SNY) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 69 and 53 and has a mean target at 61.38. Now with the previous closing price of 50.62 this indicates there is a potential upside of 21.3%. The day 50 moving average is 49.56 and the 200 moving average now moves to 50.61. The company has a market cap of $126,239m. Company Website: http://www.sanofi.com

Share on Stocktwits

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura. In addition, it offers Libtayo for metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; Jevtana and Taxotere taxane for cancers; Eloxatin for colon cancer; Thymoglobulin, an immunosuppressive and immunomodulating agent; Mozobil for hematologic malignancies; and Zaltrap for metastatic colorectal cancer. Further, it provides Lantus, Toujeo, Apidra, and Insuman insulins; Amaryl sulfonylurea; Adlyxin/Lyxumia, a GLP-1 receptor agonist; Soliqua 100/33/Suliqua, an insulin glargine and lixisenatide combination to treat diabetes; Admelog/Insulin lispro insulin; Praluent, a cholesterol-lowering drug; and Multaq, an anti-arrhythmic drug for atrial fibrillation. Additionally, it offers Plavix for atherothrombotic conditions; Lovenox for the prophylaxis, venous thromboembolism, and acute coronary syndrome; Aprovel and CoAprovel anti-hypertensives; Renagel and Renvela for patients undergoing dialysis; Synvisc and Synvisc-One viscosupplements for osteoarthritis; Stilnox for insomnia; Allegra for seasonal allergic rhinitis and uncomplicated hives; and Depakine for epilepsy. It also provides generic products; and products for allergy, cough, cold, pain, nutrition, digestion, pediatrics, influenza, meningitis, travel, and endemic vaccines; and adult and adolescent boosters. Sanofi has collaborations with Verily Life Sciences LLC; Happify Health; GlaxoSmithKline Plc; Kymera Therapeutics; and Parkinson’s Foundation The company was formerly known as Sanofi-Aventis. Sanofi was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2020 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.