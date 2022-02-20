Sanofi – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.4% Upside

Sanofi found using ticker (SNY) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 68.5 and 58 calculating the average target price we see 63.63. With the stocks previous close at 52.87 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 20.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 51.1 and the 200 moving average now moves to 50.97. The company has a market cap of $132,438m. Find out more information at: https://www.sanofi.com

The potential market cap would be $159,391m based on the market concensus.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products. It also supplies poliomyelitis, pertussis, and hib pediatric vaccines; and influenza, adult booster, meningitis, and travel and endemic vaccines. In addition, the company offers allergy, cough and cold, pain, digestive, and nutritional products; and other products, such as daily body lotions, anti-itch products, moisturizing and soothing lotions, and body and foot creams, as well as powders for eczema. It also has various pharmaceutical products and vaccines in development stage. Sanofi has collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline to develop a recombinant Covid-19 vaccine; and a research collaboration with Stanford University School of Medicine to advance the understanding of immunology and inflammation through open scientific exchange. It also has a collaboration with TrialSpark Inc. to execute clinical research studies in the areas of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company was formerly known as Sanofi-Aventis and changed its name to Sanofi in May 2011. Sanofi was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Paris, France.