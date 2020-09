San Juan Basin Royalty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 656.5% Upside

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust found using ticker (SJT) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 20.5 and 20.5 and has a mean target at 20.5. With the stocks previous close at 2.71 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 656.5%. The day 50 moving average is 2.71 and the 200 day MA is 2.47. The market capitalisation for the company is $126m. Company Website: http://www.sjbrt.com

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland’s oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 826.3 net wells. BBVA USA serves as the trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Houston, Texas.

