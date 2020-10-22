San Juan Basin Royalty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 627.0% Upside

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust with ticker code (SJT) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 20.5 and 20.5 calculating the average target price we see 20.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.82 this would imply there is a potential upside of 627.0%. The 50 day MA is 2.67 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.57. The company has a market cap of $141m. Find out more information at: http://www.sjbrt.com

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland’s oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 826.3 net wells. BBVA USA serves as the trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn