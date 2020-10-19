Sally Beauty Holdings (Na – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.0% Upside

Sally Beauty Holdings (Na found using ticker (SBH) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 19 and 9 and has a mean target at 14.06. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.63 this indicates there is a potential upside of 46.0%. The 50 day MA is 10.18 and the 200 day moving average is 11.32. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,072m. Visit the company website at: http://www.sallybeautyholdings.com

Sally Beauty Holdings operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals. This segment also provides products under third-party brands, such as Wella, Clairol, OPI, Conair, and Hot Shot Tools, as well as exclusive-label brand merchandise. The Beauty Systems Group segment offers professional beauty products, such as hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty items directly to salons and salon professionals through its professional-only stores, e-commerce Websites, and sales force, as well as through franchised stores under the Armstrong McCall store names. This segment also sells products under third-party brands, such as Paul Mitchell, Wella, Matrix, Schwarzkopf, Kenra, Goldwell, Joico, and Chi. As of November 18, 2019, the company operated 5,061 stores, including 159 franchised units in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain, and Germany. It also distributes its products through full-service/exclusive distributors, open-line distributors, direct sales, and mega-salon stores. Sally Beauty Holdings was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.

