Sally Beauty Holdings (Na – Consensus Indicates Potential -28.2% Downside

Sally Beauty Holdings (Na found using ticker (SBH) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 18 and 13 with a mean TP of 15. Now with the previous closing price of 20.9 this would imply there is a potential downside of -28.2%. The 50 day MA is 16.28 and the 200 day MA is 12.34. The company has a market cap of $2,380m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.sallybeautyholdings.com

Sally Beauty Holdings operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals. This segment also provides products under third-party brands, such as Wella, Clairol, OPI, Conair, and Hot Shot Tools, as well as exclusive-label brand merchandise. The Beauty Systems Group segment offers professional beauty products, such as hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty items directly to salons and salon professionals through its professional-only stores, e-commerce Websites, and sales force, as well as through franchised stores under the Armstrong McCall store names. This segment also sells products under third-party brands, such as Paul Mitchell, Wella, Matrix, Schwarzkopf, Kenra, Goldwell, Joico, and Chi. As of November 12, 2020, the company operated 5,038 stores, including 143 franchised units in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain, and Germany. It also distributes its products through full-service/exclusive distributors, open-line distributors, direct sales, and mega-salon stores. Sally Beauty Holdings was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.