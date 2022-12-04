Sally Beauty Holdings (Na – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.1% Upside

Sally Beauty Holdings (Na found using ticker (SBH) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 14 and 10 calculating the average target price we see 12.13. With the stocks previous close at 11.33 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 7.1%. The 50 day MA is 12.48 and the 200 moving average now moves to 14.19. The company has a market cap of $1,216m. Company Website: https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com

The potential market cap would be $1,302m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Sally Beauty Holdings operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG). The SBS segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, styling tools, skin and nail care products, cosmetics, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals through retail stores and digital platforms. This segment sells its products under third-party brands, as well as exclusive-label brands. As of November 10, 2022, it operated 3,439 stores. The BSG segment offers professional beauty products, such as hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, cosmetics, styling tools and supplies, and other beauty items directly to salons and salon professionals through its professional-only stores, e-commerce platforms, distributor sales consultants, and sales force, as well as through franchised stores under the Armstrong McCall store name. This segment also sells products under third-party brands. As of November 10, 2022, it operated 1,355 stores. Sally Beauty Holdings was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.