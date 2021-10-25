Sally Beauty Holdings (Na – Consensus Indicates Potential 48.8% Upside

Sally Beauty Holdings (Na with ticker code (SBH) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 30 and 22 calculating the average target price we see 24.33. Now with the previous closing price of 16.35 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 48.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 16.55 while the 200 day moving average is 19.61. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,811m. Company Website: http://www.sallybeautyholdings.com

Sally Beauty Holdings operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals. This segment also provides products under third-party brands, such as Wella, Clairol, OPI, Conair, and Hot Shot Tools, as well as exclusive-label brand merchandise. The Beauty Systems Group segment offers professional beauty products, such as hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty items directly to salons and salon professionals through its professional-only stores, e-commerce Websites, and sales force, as well as through franchised stores under the Armstrong McCall store names. This segment also sells products under third-party brands, such as Paul Mitchell, Wella, Matrix, Schwarzkopf, Kenra, Goldwell, Joico, and Chi. As of November 12, 2020, the company operated 5,038 stores, including 143 franchised units in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain, and Germany. It also distributes its products through full-service/exclusive distributors, open-line distributors, direct sales, and mega-salon stores. Sally Beauty Holdings was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.