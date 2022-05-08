Sally Beauty Holdings (Na – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.9% Upside

Sally Beauty Holdings (Na with ticker code (SBH) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 18 calculating the average target price we see 21.7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.87 this would imply there is a potential upside of 45.9%. The day 50 moving average is 16.19 and the 200 day moving average is 17.66. The company has a market cap of $1,657m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com

The potential market cap would be $2,418m based on the market concensus.

Sally Beauty Holdings operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals. This segment also provides products under third-party brands, such as Wella, Clairol, OPI, Conair, and L’Oreal, as well as exclusive-label brand merchandise. The Beauty Systems Group segment offers professional beauty products, such as hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty items directly to salons and salon professionals through its professional-only stores, e-commerce platforms, and sales force, as well as through franchised stores under the Armstrong McCall store name. This segment also sells products under third-party brands, such as Paul Mitchell, Wella, Matrix, Schwarzkopf, Kenra, Goldwell, Joico, and Olaplex. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated 4,777 stores, including 134 franchised units in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain, and Germany. It also distributes its products through full-service/exclusive distributors, open-line distributors, direct sales, and mega-salon stores. Sally Beauty Holdings was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.