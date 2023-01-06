Sally Beauty Holdings (Na – Consensus Indicates Potential -10.4% Downside

Sally Beauty Holdings (Na with ticker code (SBH) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 10 with the average target price sitting at 12.7. Now with the previous closing price of 14.17 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -10.4%. The 50 day MA is 12.24 while the 200 day moving average is 13.66. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,492m. Find out more information at: https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com

The potential market cap would be $1,337m based on the market concensus.

Sally Beauty Holdings operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG). The SBS segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, styling tools, skin and nail care products, cosmetics, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals through retail stores and digital platforms. This segment sells its products under third-party brands, as well as exclusive-label brands. As of November 10, 2022, it operated 3,439 stores. The BSG segment offers professional beauty products, such as hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, cosmetics, styling tools and supplies, and other beauty items directly to salons and salon professionals through its professional-only stores, e-commerce platforms, distributor sales consultants, and sales force, as well as through franchised stores under the Armstrong McCall store name. This segment also sells products under third-party brands. As of November 10, 2022, it operated 1,355 stores. Sally Beauty Holdings was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.