Salisbury Bancorp – Consenus Indicates Potential -7.4% Downside

Salisbury Bancorp with ticker code (SAL) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 35 and 28 with a mean TP of 31.5. With the stocks previous close at 34 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -7.4%. The 50 day MA is 32.48 while the 200 day moving average is 40.31. The company has a market capitalisation of $94m. Find out more information at: http://www.salisburybank.com

Salisbury Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services with remote deposit, and Online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of fourteen banking offices and ten ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts. Salisbury Bancorp was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn