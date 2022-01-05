Salisbury Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.5% Upside

Salisbury Bancorp with ticker code (SAL) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 41.5 and 40 with the average target price sitting at 40.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 38.25 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 6.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 38.79 and the 200 day MA is 37.25. The company has a market capitalisation of $109m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.salisburybank.com

Salisbury Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services with remote deposit, and Online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of fourteen banking offices and ten ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts. Salisbury Bancorp was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.