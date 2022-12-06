Salesforce, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.0% Upside

Salesforce, Inc. with ticker code (CRM) now have 44 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 385 and 100 with a mean TP of 202.44. Now with the previous closing price of 144.56 this indicates there is a potential upside of 40.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 151.42 and the 200 day moving average is 173.1. The company has a market capitalisation of $133,930m. Visit the company website at: https://www.salesforce.com

The potential market cap would be $187,554m based on the market concensus.