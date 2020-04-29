Don't Miss
Home » USA Broker Ratings » Salarius Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 661.9% Upside

Salarius Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 661.9% Upside

Salarius Pharmaceuticals found using ticker (SLRX) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 9 and 3.8 calculating the mean target price we have 6.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.84 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 661.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.67 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.6. The company has a market cap of $13m. Company Website: http://www.salariuspharma.com

Salarius Pharmaceuticals a clinical-stage oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of patients with various cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. It has a collaborative partnership with The Ivy Brain Tumor Center at the Barrow Neurological Institute to to develop cancer treatment for glioblastoma. Salarius Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Click here to be notified of future articles like this

 or set a free stock price alert for your favorite stocks

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn

You can read the full archive by clicking the EPIC code.

© 2020 - DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.