Salarius Pharmaceuticals – Consensus Indicates Potential 561.2% Upside

Salarius Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (SLRX) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 3.8 calculating the mean target price we have 4.43. With the stocks previous close at 0.67 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 561.2%. The 50 day MA is 0.8 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.05. The company has a market cap of $13m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.salariuspharma.com

Salarius Pharmaceuticals a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a strategic partnership with The University of Utah Research Foundation for the exclusive license with respect to patent rights protecting SP-2577 and related compounds; HLB Life Sciences to develop, produce, manufacture, use, and sell the drug in South Korea; and Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas for product development activities. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.