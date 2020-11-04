Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Salarius Pharmaceuticals – Consensus Indicates Potential 561.2% Upside

Salarius Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (SLRX) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 3.8 calculating the mean target price we have 4.43. With the stocks previous close at 0.67 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 561.2%. The 50 day MA is 0.8 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.05. The company has a market cap of $13m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.salariuspharma.com

Salarius Pharmaceuticals a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a strategic partnership with The University of Utah Research Foundation for the exclusive license with respect to patent rights protecting SP-2577 and related compounds; HLB Life Sciences to develop, produce, manufacture, use, and sell the drug in South Korea; and Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas for product development activities. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Company profile, news, interviews on:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

    Share on twitter
    Twitter
    Share on linkedin
    LinkedIn
    Share on facebook
    Facebook
    Share on email
    Email
    Share on whatsapp
    WhatsApp

    News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Latest interviews

    Company Presentations

    FTSE 100

    FTSE 100 News

    FTSE 250

    AIM All Share Index

    Sustainability

    Q&A's

    Funds

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Useful links

    Disclaimer

    You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

    © 2020 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.