Salarius Pharmaceuticals – Consensus Indicates Potential 433.7% Upside

Salarius Pharmaceuticals found using ticker (SLRX) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 3.8 and has a mean target at 4.43. Now with the previous closing price of 0.83 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 433.7%. The 50 day MA is 0.81 and the 200 day MA is 1.03. The market capitalisation for the company is $16m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.salariuspharma.com

Salarius Pharmaceuticals a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a strategic partnership with The University of Utah Research Foundation for the exclusive license with respect to patent rights protecting SP-2577 and related compounds; HLB Life Sciences to develop, produce, manufacture, use, and sell the drug in South Korea; and Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas for product development activities. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.