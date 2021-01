Salarius Pharmaceuticals – Consensus Indicates Potential 433.7% Upside

Salarius Pharmaceuticals found using ticker (SLRX) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 3.8 with a mean TP of 4.43. With the stocks previous close at 0.83 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 433.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.81 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.03. The market capitalisation for the company is $16m. Visit the company website at: http://www.salariuspharma.com

Salarius Pharmaceuticals a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a strategic partnership with The University of Utah Research Foundation for the exclusive license with respect to patent rights protecting SP-2577 and related compounds; HLB Life Sciences to develop, produce, manufacture, use, and sell the drug in South Korea; and Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas for product development activities. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.