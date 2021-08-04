SAINSBURY (J) ORD 28 4/7P – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.6% Upside

SAINSBURY (J) ORD 28 4/7P found using the EPIC (LON:SBRY) have now 15 analysts covering the company. The range between the high target price and low target price is between £4.00 and £2.31 and has a mean target at £3.17. Now with the previous closing price of £2.92 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 8.6%. The 50 day MA is £2.76 and the 200 day moving average is £2.52. The market cap for the company is £7b. Find out more information at: http://www.about.sainsburys.co.uk

J Sainsbury , together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â Food, Retail Â General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets. It is also involved in online grocery and general merchandise operations. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 598 supermarkets, 813 convenience stores, 737 Argos stores, and 306 collection points, as well as 3 Habitat stores. In addition, the company offers financial services, such as credit cards, and travel money and personal loans, as well as home, car, pet, travel, and life insurance products. J Sainsbury was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.