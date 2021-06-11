SAINSBURY (J) ORD 28 4/7P – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.7% Upside

SAINSBURY (J) ORD 28 4/7P with EPIC code (LON:SBRY) have now 15 analysts covering the company.The target price ranges between £4.00 and £2.31 meaning the average target price is £3.17. Given that the previous closing share price was at £2.54 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 24.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at £2.56 and the 200 moving average now moves to £2.39. The market capitalisation for the company is £6b. Company Website: http://www.about.sainsburys.co.uk

J Sainsbury , together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â Food, Retail Â General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets. It is also involved in online grocery and general merchandise operations. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 598 supermarkets, 813 convenience stores, 737 Argos stores, and 306 collection points, as well as 3 Habitat stores. In addition, the company offers financial services, such as credit cards, and travel money and personal loans, as well as home, car, pet, travel, and life insurance products. J Sainsbury was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.