Saietta Group AGM to be held on Friday 30th September

Saietta Group

Saietta Group plc (LON:SED), the UK company which designs, engineers and manufactures complete powertrains for electric vehicles on land from scooters to buses and on sea, has announced that the Company’s 2022 annual general meeting is to be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday 30th September at the offices of Fieldfisher LLP, Riverbank House, 2 Swan Lane, London EC4R 3TT.

Copies of the notice convening the annual general meeting, which was sent to shareholders on 07 September 2022 together with the Company’s 2022 annual report and accounts for the 12 months ended 31 March 2022, are available at the Company’s website at www.saietta.com.

Full details of the arrangements for the AGM are set out in the notice of AGM.

Saietta Group

