Sage Therapeutics, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 56.9% Upside

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company’s product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and sleep disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid that has completed Phase I clinical trials to treat various neurological conditions, including essential tremor and epileptiform disorders. In addition, its product pipeline comprises SAGE-718, an oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of the NMDA receptor, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of depression, Huntington’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, schizophrenia, and neuropathic pain; and SAGE-689, a novel GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in preclinical stage to treat acute and chronic CNS disorders. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Shionogi & Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of SAGE-217 in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.