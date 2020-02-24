Sage Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 47.2% Upside

Sage Therapeutics with ticker code (SAGE) have now 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 227 and 60 and has a mean target at 103.63. Given that the stocks previous close was at 70.38 this indicates there is a potential upside of 47.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 70.85 and the 200 moving average now moves to 120.11. The company has a market cap of $3,571m. Find out more information at: http://www.sagerx.com

Sage Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company’s product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and sleep disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid that has completed Phase I clinical trials to treat various neurological conditions, including essential tremor and epileptiform disorders. In addition, its product pipeline comprises SAGE-718, an oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of the NMDA receptor, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of depression, Huntington’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, schizophrenia, and neuropathic pain; and SAGE-689, a novel GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in preclinical stage to treat acute and chronic CNS disorders. Sage Therapeutics has a strategic collaboration with Shionogi & Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of SAGE-217 in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

