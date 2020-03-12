Sage Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 122.7% Upside

Sage Therapeutics with ticker code (SAGE) now have 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 221 and 50 and has a mean target at 94.2. Now with the previous closing price of 42.3 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 122.7%. The 50 day MA is 62.66 and the 200 day MA is 109.68. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,966m. Company Website: http://www.sagerx.com

Sage Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company’s product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and sleep disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid that has completed Phase I clinical trials to treat various neurological conditions, including essential tremor and epileptiform disorders. In addition, its product pipeline comprises SAGE-718, an oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of the NMDA receptor, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of depression, Huntington’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, schizophrenia, and neuropathic pain; and SAGE-689, a novel GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in preclinical stage to treat acute and chronic CNS disorders. Sage Therapeutics has a strategic collaboration with Shionogi & Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of SAGE-217 in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

