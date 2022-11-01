Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Sage Group PLC -6.9% potential downside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Broker Ratings

Sage Group PLC with ticker (LON:SGE) now has a potential downside of -6.9% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.



JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 685 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Sage Group PLC share price of 732 GBX at opening today (01/11/2022) indicates a potential downside of -6.9%. Trading has ranged between 587 (52 week low) and 862 (52 week high) with an average of 2,472,702 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £7,502,363,835.

The Sage Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides accounting and business management software. The Company’s segments include Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe and North America. The Company offers software and services for small or medium business, people and payroll, business management, payments and banking, and accountants and partners. Its accounting, finance and payroll solutions include Accounting, Sage 50cloud Accounting, Sage Timeslips, Sage HR, Sage X3 and Sage Intacct. Its construction and real estate solutions include Sage Intacct Construction, Sage 100 Contractor and Sage 300 CRE. Its business management solutions include Sage X3, Sage 100cloud, Sage 300cloud and Sage Fixed Assets. Its human resources and customer relationship management (CRM) solutions include Sage HRMS, Sage People and Sage CRM. It also offers end-to-end retail financial management, inventory planning, sales and order management, purchasing and supplier management solutions.



You might also enjoy reading  Sage Group PLC 5.4% potential upside indicated by Barclays

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.