Sage Group PLC -1.2% potential downside indicated by Deutsche

Sage Group PLC with ticker (LON:SGE) now has a potential downside of -1.2% according to Deutsche.







Deutsche set a target price of 800 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Sage Group PLC share price of 810 GBX at opening today (29/11/2022) indicates a potential downside of -1.2%. Trading has ranged between 7 (52 week low) and 862 (52 week high) with an average of 2,199,390 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £8,240,779,096.



The Sage Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides accounting and business management software. The Company’s segments include Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe and North America. The Company offers software and services for small or medium business, people and payroll, business management, payments and banking, and accountants and partners. Its accounting, finance and payroll solutions include Accounting, Sage 50cloud Accounting, Sage Timeslips, Sage HR, Sage X3 and Sage Intacct. Its construction and real estate solutions include Sage Intacct Construction, Sage 100 Contractor and Sage 300 CRE. Its business management solutions include Sage X3, Sage 100cloud, Sage 300cloud and Sage Fixed Assets. Its human resources and customer relationship management (CRM) solutions include Sage HRMS, Sage People and Sage CRM. It also offers end-to-end retail financial management, inventory planning, sales and order management, purchasing and supplier management solutions.







