SAGE GROUP ORD 1 4/77P – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.1% Upside

SAGE GROUP ORD 1 4/77P with EPIC code (LON:SGE) now have 16 analysts in total covering the company. The range between the high target price and low target price is between £8.70 and £4.65 and has a mean target at £6.17. With the shares previous close at £6.04 this indicates there is a potential upside of 2.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at £5.89 while the 200 day moving average is £6.56. The market capitalisation for the company is £7b.

The Sage Group , together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request. The company also provides cloud connected and hybrid solutions, including Sage X3, a business management solution; and Sage 50cloud and Sage 200cloud provides a range of cloud connected accounting solutions. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.