SAGE GROUP ORD 1 4/77P – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.1% Downside

SAGE GROUP ORD 1 4/77P with EPIC code (LON:SGE) now have 16 analysts in total covering the company. The range between the high target price and low target price is between £8.70 and £4.65 with the average target price sitting at £6.17. Given that the previous closing share price was at £6.43 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -4.1%. The 50 day MA is £6.35 while the 200 day moving average is £6.07. The company has a market capitalisation of £7b. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.sage.com

The Sage Group , together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request. The company also provides cloud connected and hybrid solutions, including Sage X3, a business management solution; and Sage 50cloud and Sage 200cloud provides a range of cloud connected accounting solutions. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.