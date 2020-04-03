Saga PLC 66.7% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Saga PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SAGA) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Saga PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 25 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 66.7% from the opening price of 15 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 9.72 points and decreased 37.7 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 75.35 GBX while the 52 week low is 12.51 GBX.

Saga PLC has a 50 day moving average of 32.55 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 44.57. There are currently 1,122,003,328 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 8,584,408. Market capitalisation for LON:SAGA is £177,949,723 GBP.

