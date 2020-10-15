Saga PLC 66.7% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Saga PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SAGA) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Saga PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 225 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 66.7% from today’s opening price of 135 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 134.07 points and increased 134 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 900 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 125 GBX.

Saga PLC has a 50 day moving average of 7.15 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 2.96. There are currently 139,594,769 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 904,665. Market capitalisation for LON:SAGA is £176,587,382 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn