Safestyle UK PLC 19.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

Safestyle UK PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SFE) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Liberum Capital. Safestyle UK PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within AIM. Liberum Capital have set their target price at 80 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 19.4% from today’s opening price of 67 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 6.5 points and increased 15.2 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 93.95 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 44 GBX.

Safestyle UK PLC has a 50 day moving average of 59.68 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 62.12. There are currently 82,808,896 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 87,582. Market capitalisation for LON:SFE is £49,685,337 GBP.