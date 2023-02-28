Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Safestore Holdings Plc 5.6% potential upside indicated by Peel Hunt Limited

Broker Ratings

Safestore Holdings Plc with ticker (LON:SAFE) now has a potential upside of 5.6% according to Peel Hunt Limited.



Peel Hunt Limited set a target price of 1,065 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Safestore Holdings Plc share price of 1,005 GBX at opening today (28/02/2023) indicates a potential upside of 5.6%. Trading has ranged between 745 (52 week low) and 1,423 (52 week high) with an average of 309,380 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,203,914,203.

Safestore Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based self-storage company. The Company has approximately 181 stores, comprising 130 wholly owned stores in the United Kingdom (including 72 in London and the Southeast with the remainder in metropolitan areas, such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, nine stores in the Netherlands, six stores in Belgium, and seven stores in Spain. It operates more self-storage sites inside the M25 and in central Paris. It provides storage to around 90,000 personal and business customers. The Company has an approximately maximum lettable area (MLA) of 7.698 million square feet (excluding the expansion pipeline stores).



