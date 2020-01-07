Safestore Holdings Plc 5.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

Safestore Holdings Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SAFE) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Liberum Capital. Safestore Holdings Plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set their target price at 820 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 5.1% from today’s opening price of 780 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 2 points and increased 110.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 829 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 522.5 GBX.

Safestore Holdings Plc has a 50 day moving average of 757.31 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 677.26. There are currently 210,438,899 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 300,860. Market capitalisation for LON:SAFE is £1,679,302,422 GBP.