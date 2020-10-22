Safe Bulkers, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 50.0% Upside

Safe Bulkers, Inc found using ticker (SB) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1.8 and 0.4 calculating the average target price we see 1.44. Now with the previous closing price of 0.96 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 50.0%. The day 50 moving average is 1.05 while the 200 day moving average is 1.12. The company has a market cap of $104m. Find out more information at: http://www.safebulkers.com

Safe Bulkers provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 14 Panamax class vessels, 10 Kamsarmax class vessels, 13 post- Panamax class vessels, and 4 Capesize class vessels. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

