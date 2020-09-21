Safe Bulkers, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.7% Upside

Safe Bulkers, Inc found using ticker (SB) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1.8 and 0.4 calculating the mean target price we have 1.44. Now with the previous closing price of 1.11 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 29.7%. The 50 day MA is 1.15 while the 200 day moving average is 1.13. The company has a market capitalisation of $116m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.safebulkers.com

Safe Bulkers provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 14 Panamax class vessels, 10 Kamsarmax class vessels, 13 post- Panamax class vessels, and 4 Capesize class vessels. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

