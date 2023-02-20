Safe Bulkers, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.8% Upside

Safe Bulkers, Inc found using ticker (SB) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 6.6 and 2.85 calculating the average target price we see 4.15. With the stocks previous close at 3.3 this indicates there is a potential upside of 25.8%. The 50 day MA is 3.04 and the 200 day MA is 3.33. The market cap for the company is $386m. Find out more information at: https://www.safebulkers.com

The potential market cap would be $486m based on the market concensus.

Safe Bulkers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 12 Panamax class vessels, 7 Kamsarmax class vessels, 15 post- Panamax class vessels, and 6 Capesize class vessels. Safe Bulkers, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Monaco.