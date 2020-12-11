Safe Bulkers, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.6% Upside

Safe Bulkers, Inc found using ticker (SB) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 1.6 and 0.45 with the average target price sitting at 1.26. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.15 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.6%. The 50 day MA is 1.03 and the 200 day moving average is 1.12. The market cap for the company is $119m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.safebulkers.com

Safe Bulkers provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 14 Panamax class vessels, 10 Kamsarmax class vessels, 13 post- Panamax class vessels, and 4 Capesize class vessels. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.