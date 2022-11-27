Safe Bulkers, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 79.3% Upside

Safe Bulkers, Inc found using ticker (SB) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 7 and 2.85 calculating the average target price we see 5.11. Now with the previous closing price of 2.85 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 79.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.75 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.72. The company has a market cap of $349m. Visit the company website at: https://www.safebulkers.com

The potential market cap would be $627m based on the market concensus.

Safe Bulkers, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 12 Panamax class vessels, 7 Kamsarmax class vessels, 15 post- Panamax class vessels, and 6 Capesize class vessels. Safe Bulkers was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Monaco.