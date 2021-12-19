Safe Bulkers, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 63.7% Upside

Safe Bulkers, Inc with ticker code (SB) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8 and 3 calculating the average target price we see 5.86. With the stocks previous close at 3.58 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 63.7%. The day 50 moving average is 4.05 and the 200 day moving average is 3.72. The company has a market capitalisation of $439m. Visit the company website at: https://www.safebulkers.com

Safe Bulkers provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 15 Panamax class vessels, 10 Kamsarmax class vessels, 14 post- Panamax class vessels, and four Capesize class vessels. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Monaco.