Safe Bulkers, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.6% Upside

Safe Bulkers, Inc found using ticker (SB) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 3.5 calculating the mean target price we have 5.62. With the stocks previous close at 3.94 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 42.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.33 and the 200 day MA is 4.09. The company has a market cap of $490m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.safebulkers.com

The potential market cap would be $699m based on the market concensus.

Safe Bulkers, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 12 Panamax class vessels, 7 Kamsarmax class vessels, 15 post- Panamax class vessels, and 6 Capesize class vessels. Safe Bulkers was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Monaco.