Safe Bulkers, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.9% Upside

Safe Bulkers, Inc with ticker code (SB) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 8 and 3 calculating the mean target price we have 5.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.71 this would imply there is a potential upside of 18.9%. The day 50 moving average is 4.77 and the 200 day MA is 3.86. The company has a market cap of $558m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.safebulkers.com

Safe Bulkers provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 15 Panamax class vessels, 10 Kamsarmax class vessels, 14 post- Panamax class vessels, and four Capesize class vessels. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Monaco.