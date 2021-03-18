Twitter
Safe Bulkers, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.3% Downside

Broker Ratings

Safe Bulkers, Inc found using ticker (SB) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.5 and 0.9 calculating the average target price we see 2.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.69 this would indicate that there is a downside of -3.3%. The day 50 moving average is 2.54 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.51. The market capitalisation for the company is $291m. Visit the company website at: http://www.safebulkers.com

Safe Bulkers provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 14 Panamax class vessels, 10 Kamsarmax class vessels, 13 post- Panamax class vessels, and 4 Capesize class vessels. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

