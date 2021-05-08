Safe Bulkers, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential -19.7% Downside

Safe Bulkers, Inc found using ticker (SB) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4.3 and 0.9 calculating the average target price we see 3.17. Now with the previous closing price of 3.95 this indicates there is a potential downside of -19.7%. The day 50 moving average is 2.78 and the 200 day MA is 1.97. The market cap for the company is $427m. Company Website: http://www.safebulkers.com

Safe Bulkers provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 15 Panamax class vessels, 10 Kamsarmax class vessels, 14 post- Panamax class vessels, and four Capesize class vessels. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Monaco.