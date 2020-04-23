SAExploration Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 51,730.4% Upside

SAExploration Holdings with ticker code (SAEX) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 4.3 and 4.3 with the average target price sitting at 580.5. With the stocks previous close at 1.12 this would imply there is a potential upside of 51,730.4%. The 50 day MA is 1.3 and the 200 day moving average is 2.16. The company has a market cap of $10m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.saexploration.com

SAExploration Holdings provides seismic data acquisition, logistical support, and processing services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa. The company’s seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp, survey and drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing. It acquires 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D, and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones between land and water, and in offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters. The company operates crews that are supported by approximately 160,000 owned land channels of seismic data acquisition equipment and other leased equipment. It serves integrated oil companies, national oil companies, and independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

