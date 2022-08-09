Twitter
Sabre Insurance Group PLC -1.0% potential downside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Sabre Insurance Group PLC with ticker (LON:SBRE) now has a potential downside of -1.0% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 123 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Sabre Insurance Group PLC share price of 124 GBX at opening today (09/08/2022) indicates a potential downside of -1.0%. Trading has ranged between 100 (52 week low) and 243 (52 week high) with an average of 1,612,771 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £303,724,994.

Sabre Insurance Group plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is a provider of private motor insurance through a network of insurance brokers and through its own brands, such as Insure 2 Drive and Go Girl. The Company is engaged in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles. Its Go Girl brand offers motor insurance primarily to young female drivers. Its Go Girl brand offers motor insurance to vehicles, including modified and high value cars as well as small vans in the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland. Its Insure 2 Drive brand primarily offers general insurance for motor vehicles. The Company has a network of over 1,000 insurance brokers across the United Kingdom. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, such as Binomial Group Limited, Barbados TopCo Limited, Barb intermediateCo Limited, Barb MidCo Limited, and others.



