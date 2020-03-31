Sabre Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 6.7% Upside

Sabre Corporation with ticker code (SABR) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 3 calculating the average target price we see 6.5. With the stocks previous close at 6.09 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 6.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 12.8 and the 200 day moving average is 19.89. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,705m. Company Website: http://www.sabre.com

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. The Airline Solutions segment provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted delivery models to airlines and other travel suppliers. Its products include SabreSonic Customer Sales & Service, a reservation system that provides capabilities around managing sales and customer service across an airline’s touch points; Sabre AirVision Marketing & Planning, a set of airline commercial planning solutions; and Sabre AirCentre Enterprise Operations, a set of solutions for planning and management of airline, airport, and customer operations. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SaaS and hosted delivery model. It offers SynXis, a central reservation system; SynXis Property Manager Solution for property management; and marketing, professional, and revenue management services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn