Sabine Royalty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.3% Upside

Sabine Royalty Trust found using ticker (SBR) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 32.5 and 32.5 calculating the average target price we see 32.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 29.74 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 9.3%. The day 50 moving average is 28.71 while the 200 day moving average is 29.2. The market capitalisation for the company is $434m. Find out more information at: http://www.sbr-sabine.com

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.