Sabine Royalty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.6% Upside

Sabine Royalty Trust found using ticker (SBR) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 32.5 and 32.5 with a mean TP of 32.5. With the stocks previous close at 29.65 this would imply there is a potential upside of 9.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 30.79 while the 200 day moving average is 28.95. The company has a market cap of $427m. Company Website: http://www.sbr-sabine.com

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn