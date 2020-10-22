Sabine Royalty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.8% Upside

Sabine Royalty Trust with ticker code (SBR) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 32.5 and 32.5 calculating the average target price we see 32.5. With the stocks previous close at 28.3 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.8%. The day 50 moving average is 29.54 and the 200 day MA is 28.91. The market capitalisation for the company is $405m. Company Website: http://www.sbr-sabine.com

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

